National Guard eliminates occupiers’ troops in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen are destroying the occupiers' troops in the Kharkiv region. In particular, in the village of Hlyboke, the Defense Forces detected the troops of the Russian invaders and destroyed them.

A video of the combat operation was posted by the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy tried to hide in one of the houses abandoned by local residents. The brigade command struck at the enemy and its position. The Vano group, using two Shrike FPV strike drones, eliminated the enemy," the statement reads.

Watch more: Border guards destroy enemy’s position in Vovchansk direction with mortar fire. VIDEO

