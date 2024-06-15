Border guards hit enemy positions in South with FPV drones. VIDEO
The State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance flew FPV drones to target enemy positions in the South.
The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers will have to count the 'comrades' hiding among the broken greenhouses," the border guards wrote.
