HIMARS destroys Russian 2C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar. VIDEO

Footage of the destruction of enemy equipment and personnel, including a Russian 240mm 2C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar with crew, was published online. The equipment was destroyed by M142 HIMARS MLRS near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

