Corpses of occupiers are lying near broken enemy equipment in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade destroy enemy and occupant equipment near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

The video was published on the brigade's official telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This footage shows part of our daily combat work: we found a Russian "loaf", an armoured vehicle, a motorbike, a concentration of manpower - and we immediately send fresh replenishment to hell! Not a single wife of the Russian occupier will be left without a white Lada!" the military wrote.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

See also: HIMARS MLRS destroys a Russian 2C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar. VIDEO