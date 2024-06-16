Before being eliminated, occupier lies in mud in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated an occupier in the Avdiivka sector.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
