Before being eliminated, occupier lies in mud in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated an occupier in the Avdiivka sector.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russian aggression against Ukraine has led to global war, and peace in Ukraine will be global peace, - Portuguese President de Souza

