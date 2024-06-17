ENG
Kamikaze drone operator kills occupier with direct hit. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator from the 47th SMB "Magura" eliminated an occupier who was pretending to be dead to avoid a UAV strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the last moments of the occupier's life on Ukrainian soil was published on social media.

"The Russian occupier was not given a compass, and unfortunately for him, he took the pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade into the area of responsibility. A schoolbag, and soon a "hero's desk" - the result is predictable. The Pokrovsk direction of the frontline," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

