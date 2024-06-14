Drone tears off two legs of occupier. VIDEO 18+
A kamikaze drone operator killed a Russian occupier with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was published on the unit 's social media page. The video shows that the explosion blew off two of the occupier's legs.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
