Drone tears off two legs of occupier. VIDEO 18+

A kamikaze drone operator killed a Russian occupier with a direct hit.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was published on the unit 's social media page. The video shows that the explosion blew off two of the occupier's legs.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Body of occupier flies high up and makes one and half turns in air after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+