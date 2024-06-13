Body of occupier flies high up and makes one and half turns in air after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
The drone operator of the 79th separate air assault brigade eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that after the attack, the body of the occupier flew into the air and fell to the ground after several rotations.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
