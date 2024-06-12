Occupier ’caught’ drone, artillery shell and finally exploded on mine. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the last seconds of the occupier's life and his desperate and futile attempts to survive.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian trying to run away from the Ukrainian drone. However, the operator of the kamikaze drone hits him. Almost simultaneously, an artillery shell explodes near the invader. The occupier stops running only after stepping on a mine.

