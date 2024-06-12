ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9376 visitors online
News Video War
12 147 22

Occupier ’caught’ drone, artillery shell and finally exploded on mine. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the last seconds of the occupier's life and his desperate and futile attempts to survive.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian trying to run away from the Ukrainian drone. However, the operator of the kamikaze drone hits him. Almost simultaneously, an artillery shell explodes near the invader. The occupier stops running only after stepping on a mine.

Read more: Clashes continue in Vovchansk and Tykhe areas - General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (9067) elimination (5055)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 