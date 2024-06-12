Clashes continue in Vovchansk and Tykhe areas - General Staff

The enemy continues to be most active in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, we are talking about 60 occupiers' attacks in different parts of the frontline since the beginning of the day.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, fighting continued in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked five times today, two of them in the vicinity of Petropavlivka and Pishchane, and two more are ongoing. The aggressor also used anti-aircraft guns near Petropavlivka.

Situation in the East

In the Siversk direction, half of the 12 occupiers' attacks have been repelled so far. At present, the enemy's offensive continues in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka.

Militants are also active in the Kramatorsk direction. A total of six combat engagements took place here today, one of which is still ongoing.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha and Kalynove. Seven combat engagements are underway. In total, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the sector has reached 20. Our defenders are bravely holding back the occupants and inflicting significant losses on them," the statement said.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, the enemy's assault in the Vremivka direction continues in the vicinity of Urozhaine. Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much.