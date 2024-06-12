Ratio of volunteers to those mobilized in army is currently 1:3 - Ministry of Defense

As of May 2024, the ratio of volunteers to conscripts who joined the army in Ukraine is one to three.

Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliya Kalmykova announced this at the conference "Ministry of Defense and Partnership with the Public: Cooperation, Achievements, Challenges", Censor.NET reports.

She said that 22 recruiting centers have already been opened in Ukraine and three more are planned to be opened this week.

"The results are impressive. As of May, the ratio of volunteers and mobilized people who joined the army is 1 to 3. This indicates that we still have the potential to defend Ukraine," the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized.

Read more: There will definitely be economical reservation in Ukraine. We will seek balance so that "we do not divide into rich and poor" - "Servant of the people" Zavitnevich

Kalmykova emphasized the importance of the personnel policy, which provides for the appointment of servicemen to positions in accordance with their expertise and competence.

According to her, system changes are currently being implemented in the Defense Forces, a new personnel policy system is being created and a network of recruiting centers is developing.

Digitization of the development of the AFU

Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, noted at the conference that the improvement of the efficiency of these processes was achieved, in particular, the digitalization of the development of the Armed Forces.

She reported that more than 1.4 million citizens have already used the "Rezerv+" application to update their data. Chernogorenko noted that this indicates that digitalization is no longer a trend, but a demand of society.

"Digitalization of the army can help us achieve a 10:1 technological advantage over the enemy," Chernogorenko added.