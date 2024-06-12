There will definitely be economical reservation in Ukraine. We will seek balance so that "we do not divide into rich and poor" - "Servant of the people" Zavitnevich

The idea of economic booking from mobilisation will definitely be introduced in Ukraine. It is not yet known in what format.

This was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defence and intelligence, MP of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Zavitnevych in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"In some form, I think it will definitely happen," he said.

Zavitnevych noted that society is split on the issue of economic reservation, "so that we do not divide into rich and poor".

"But we will still be looking for some kind of balance, because, once again, there is no front without a rear, and there will be no rear without a front. Without our economy, without taxes, there will be nothing to finance the front," the "servant of the people" added.

Economy booking

Earlier, the Rada's Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence rejected proposals for"economic reservation" from mobilisation.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the Rada is considering two models of economic booking.