Marines replenish exchange fund near Vovchansk. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi captured the occupier near Vovchansk.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

