Marines replenish exchange fund near Vovchansk. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi captured the occupier near Vovchansk.
The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password