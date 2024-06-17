ENG
Occupier burns from UAV strike among corpses of other Russian invaders. VIDEO 18+

Pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated a group of occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Read more: One person was killed as result of occupiers’ attack on Kherson

