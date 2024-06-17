ENG
15 295 35

Russian IFV explodes along with landing forces on armor in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion together with artillerymen and scouts of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade blew up an enemy IFV along with landing forces on armor in the Lyman direction of the frontline.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Author: 

APC_ (299) 63rd SMB (80)
