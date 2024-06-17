Russian IFV explodes along with landing forces on armor in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion together with artillerymen and scouts of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade blew up an enemy IFV along with landing forces on armor in the Lyman direction of the frontline.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
