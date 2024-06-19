Russian invaders die in Novomykhailivka area from attack aircraft of 79th SAAB. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Tauride Brigade eliminated Russian invaders near Novomykhailivka.
The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password