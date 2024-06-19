ENG
Russian invaders die in Novomykhailivka area from attack aircraft of 79th SAAB. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Tauride Brigade eliminated Russian invaders near Novomykhailivka.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Occupants are being "torn apart" by UAV strikes of the 24th Brigade.

