Ammunition truck exploded in centre of occupied Pervomaisk: "Whole KaMAZ truck was f#cked up, and house is f#cked up!". VIDEO

A truck with ammunition exploded in the temporarily occupied Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the detonation of the BC occurred on a city road. The explosion damaged the surrounding houses. The truck used by the occupiers to transport the ammunition disappeared completely. The cause of the detonation is unknown.

Warning: Strong language!

