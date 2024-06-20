Ammunition truck exploded in centre of occupied Pervomaisk: "Whole KaMAZ truck was f#cked up, and house is f#cked up!". VIDEO
A truck with ammunition exploded in the temporarily occupied Pervomaisk, Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, the detonation of the BC occurred on a city road. The explosion damaged the surrounding houses. The truck used by the occupiers to transport the ammunition disappeared completely. The cause of the detonation is unknown.
Warning: Strong language!
