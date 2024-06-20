Explosions rang out in occupied Mariupol: air defense of ruscists is working. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.
This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the air defence of the racists is operating in Mariupol and the district.
Later, he announced repeated explosions in the city.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password