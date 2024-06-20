ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4862 visitors online
News Photo War
6 354 3

Explosions rang out in occupied Mariupol: air defense of ruscists is working. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the air defence of the racists is operating in Mariupol and the district.

Later, he announced repeated explosions in the city.

Also read: Residents of Mariupol are under total pressure from the occupiers, almost 99% of the city's population have been filtered, - Andriushchenko

Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Маріуполі
Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Маріуполі
Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Маріуполі
Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Маріуполі
Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Маріуполі
Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Маріуполі
Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Маріуполі

Author: 

explosion (1589) Mariupol (1147)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 