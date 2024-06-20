We are working with team to supply several more Patriots - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is working to secure the supply of several more Patriot air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Headquarters, dedicated primarily to protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks and protecting our people from the consequences of Russian energy terror.

The very specific task is to support people and communities as much as possible and to do everything possible to prevent Russian terrorists from achieving their goals. The life of Ukraine must be preserved, and this applies, in particular, to the energy supply.

The meeting of Headquarters included reports by government officials and heads of energy companies, military and security sector leaders.

Of course, there were reports and instructions at the meeting of Headquarters today on the security component, namely the protection of energy facilities from Russian strikes and subversive. There is also clear work in this regard. I am grateful to everyone in the Defence Forces, intelligence and security forces who protect our infrastructure and prevent the occupier from weakening Ukraine.

I thank Romania for the decision to transfer the Patriot to Ukraine. This is a really strong step. And as a result, there will be more security in our entire region, for all our neighbours. For Moldova, for the Baltic States, for Romania as well. We are now able to defeat Russia's imperial ambitions, and this will bring peace and confidence back to our whole Europe. We are working with the team to supply several more Patriots," Zelenskyy said.

