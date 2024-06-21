Artillery shell hits dugout with Russian conscripts in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Russian conscripts serving near the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region filmed the arrival of an artillery mine in their dugout.
According to Censor.NET, the video was made by one of the Russians who was in the hideout and published on social media.
"Conscripts from the BNR filmed how a 'zucchini' flew into their dugout. We hope they liked it," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Warning: Strong language!
