Ex-SSU General Naumov was served with notice of suspicion of forgery - SBI. VIDEO

The former head of the SSU Main Department of Internal Security, Andriy Naumov, was served a notice of suspicion of forging documents for a Serbian court.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

The Bureau recalled that on 7 June 2022, the former high-ranking official tried to leave the territory of the Republic of Serbia for North Macedonia through the Preševo border crossing, concealing property and money from customs control.

He was found to be in possession of 592,990 euros, 120,102 US dollars and two emeralds.

"He was travelling in a BMW X6 PMV, which formally belongs to his wife. All this property and funds were obtained by the defendant by criminal means during his tenure as director of the State Enterprise "Centre for Organisational, Technical and Information Support of the Management of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone" and in the Security Service of Ukraine," the statement said.

He was subsequently detained by Serbian law enforcement officers for violating the provisions of Article 86 of the Law of the Republic of Serbia on Prevention of Money Laundering and Article 12 of the Law of the Republic of Serbia on Customs.

Read more: The SBI has served a notice of suspicion to former SSU General Naumov. Assets worth almost UAH 33 million were found in his possession

"In order to avoid responsibility, the former law enforcement officer decided to forge official documents in order to create a false impression among Serbian law enforcement and judicial authorities about the legality of the origin of the funds and property. He entered into a criminal conspiracy with others and organised the production of forged official documents. In particular, a loan agreement (repayable financial assistance) allegedly concluded between his father and a third party. As well as the act of providing funds to the loan agreement allegedly concluded between his father and the same person.

After receiving a package of fake documents from his accomplices, he handed them over to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Department of the High Court in the Serbian city of Nis," the SBI said.

Subsequently, Serbian law enforcement officers and the State Bureau of Investigation proved that these documents had been forged and handed them over to a Serbian court.

Thus, the former Head of the SSU was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offence under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely organising forgery of official documents issued or certified by persons entitled to issue or certify such documents and granting rights or exempting from obligations, with the aim of their use by a forger or another person, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

We are talking about Andriy Naumov.

Read more: Former SSU general Naumov was released from prison in Serbia

The Naumov case

As a reminder, in January 2024, former general and former head of the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security, Andriy Naumov, who was sentenced to a year in prison for money laundering in Serbia, was released.

Naumov is a subject of a number of journalistic investigations into smuggled imports and corruption schemes at customs. While still the head of the SSU's Main Internal Security Department, he was involved in a journalistic investigation into the acquisition of luxury property disproportionate to the official income of a civil servant. The media also reported that on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - namely, on 23 February - Andriy Naumov travelled abroad.

In Ukraine, Naumov was served with two suspicions - "of misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office, abuse of power or official position" and of fraud and causing damage to the state in excess of UAH 3.2 million.

From the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2021, Naumov headed the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security under Ivan Bakanov. In October 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted Naumov to the rank of brigadier general, but stripped him of it at the start of the full-scale invasion, calling the former SSU official a "traitor".

Naumov left Ukraine on the eve of Russia's invasion, and in the summer of 2022, he was detained in Serbia with undeclared cash - about 600,000 euros and $120,000.

You can read more about the circumstances of Andriy Naumov's arrest in Censor.NET 's article "Chasing the boat: how Bakanov's 'wallet' went to prison in Serbia and whether there is a Russian trace in it".

Read more: Former SSU General Naumov: Bakanov referred me to Security Service. He left Ukraine on eve of Russian invasion by coincidence