The SBI has served a notice of suspicion to former SSU General Naumov. Assets worth almost UAH 33 million were found in his possession

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment on the former head of the SSU’s Main Internal Security Department of Ukraine.

The Bureau listed the assets that the defendant became the owner of while holding senior positions in the SSU:

the car "Toyota Land Cruiser 200" worth almost UAH 2.3 million, registered to his wife's father,

the car "BMW X6 xDrive40d" worth €116,000 registered in his wife's name,

almost €593,000 and over $120,000.

He also owned 2 emeralds worth over €6500 each.

The SBI did not name the suspect, but the circumstances of the case indicate that it is former SSU General Andriy Naumov.

The Bureau recalled that he had previously been served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office, and abuse of power or office (Article 191(4), Article 364(2) of the Criminal Code).

Naumov is also suspected of fraudulently obtaining more than UAH 3.2 million during his tenure as head of the state-owned enterprise in 2019-2021.

He has been put on the international wanted list.

Naumov's Case

As a reminder, in January 2024, former general and former head of the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security, Andrey Naumov, who was sentenced to a year in prison for money laundering in Serbia, was released.

Naumov is the subject of a number of journalistic investigations into smuggled imports and corruption schemes at customs. While still the head of the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security, he was involved in a journalistic investigation into the acquisition of luxury property disproportionate to the official income of a civil servant. The media also reported that on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - namely, on 23 February - Andriy Naumov travelled abroad.

In Ukraine, Naumov was served with two suspicions - "of misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office, abuse of power or official position" and of fraud and causing damage to the state in excess of UAH 3.2 million.

From the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2021, Naumov headed the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security under Ivan Bakanov. In October 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted Naumov to the rank of brigadier general, but stripped him of it at the start of the full-scale invasion, calling the former SSU official a "traitor".

Naumov left Ukraine on the eve of Russia's invasion, and in the summer of 2022, he was detained in Serbia with undeclared cash - about 600,000 euros and $120,000. There, a case was opened against him and he was sent to a pre-trial detention centre.

