TCR official in Zaporizhzhia illegally seized cars worth UAH 11 million. He may be imprisoned for 12 years - SBI. PHOTO

The TCC officer seized the cars that were not subject to mobilisation from the enterprises. To do this, he came with an "armed escort".

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

The Bureau reported that it had completed the investigation and sent the indictment to court.

The TCR employee illegally sold the cars in March 2022. "He came to the car park with an armed escort, which was actually outside the territorial jurisdiction of the military commissariat. The owners of the companies that owned the cars were not present at the site at the time," the statement said.

The official had neither the limits for seizing vehicles nor the relevant documents from the local authorities.

"The defendant managed to seize with violations only those cars to which the driver present at the car park had the keys. These are four trucks and a minibus with a total value of almost UAH 11 million," the SBI said.

The man is accused of abuse of power or official authority by a military official under martial law (Article 426-1(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The punishment under this article is up to 12 years in prison.