Four ruscists who tortured local residents during occupation of Kyiv region identified - SBI. PHOTOS

SBI officers served suspicion notices to four Russian servicemen from Buryatia who tortured residents of the Kyiv region during the temporary occupation of Bucha district.

This wasreported by the SBI press service, Censor.NET reports.

Identification of Russian military personnel

According to the investigation, in early March 2022, Russian Colonel Ivan Kiy executed a criminal order from his superiors and set up a command post and a so-called "temporary detention facility" in the village of Vyshehrad, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

He also instructed his subordinates to search for patriotic local residents and imprison them. At the same time, he ordered not only to protect civilians illegally deprived of their liberty, but also to interrogate them with the use of physical and psychological violence.

Torture of residents of Kyiv region

"The participation of Captain Oskar Sitdikov, an officer of the intelligence department of the headquarters, Lieutenant Magomed Magomedov, commander of the 9th motorised rifle company of the 37th Brigade, and Sergeant Georgiy Radnatarov, commander of the electronic intelligence platoon of the brigade, in such illegal actions has been documented. The work on documenting the illegal actions of other servicemen of this brigade is ongoing," the SBI noted.

These individuals caused moral and property damage to Ukrainian citizens.





"They have documented serious bodily harm, severe mental suffering, damage to health, encroachment on human dignity, etc. There were also facts of robbery of civilians and misappropriation of their property, which was not justified by military necessity," the SBI summed up.

These persons were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.





