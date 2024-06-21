Occupier on motorcycle dissolves into air after hitting anti-tank mine. VIDEO
A video of an occupier motorcyclist hitting an anti-tank mine was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion, after which the invader literally disappears into thin air.
