Occupier on motorcycle dissolves into air after hitting anti-tank mine. VIDEO

A video of an occupier motorcyclist hitting an anti-tank mine was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion, after which the invader literally disappears into thin air.

See also Censor.NET: The occupiers watch two accomplices rushing to the assault on a motorbike: "It's suicide bombers, #bana vrot! They shot at point blank range! The motorbike caught fire!". VIDEO