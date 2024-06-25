7 pieces of equipment were destroyed, eight occupants were "two hundred", 14 were "three hundred", and four were captured: soldiers of 46th Airmobile Brigade repelled attack near Kurakhove. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 46th Airmobile Brigade repelled a mechanised attack by the occupiers in the Kurakhove area of Donetsk region, destroying 7 pieces of heavy equipment, killing eight and wounding 14 occupants.
According to Censor.NET, only four invaders survived the battle and surrendered.
