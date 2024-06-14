Paratroopers of 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade repel enemy assault in Marinka direction: 13 units of occupiers’ armored vehicles are destroyed. VIDEO

On 13 June, paratroopers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the largest enemy assault during the entire period of their presence in the Marinka direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's website.

The enemy engaged 28 units of armored vehicles in demonstration and assault operations. Aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy's movements in time. And its advanced forces began to suffer losses in minefields on the outskirts of Ukrainian positions. Almost simultaneously, a combined fire attack was launched against the occupiers by artillery, ATGM units and UAVs.

As a result, our soldiers destroyed 13 units of armoured vehicles, left two dozen occupiers to fertilize the soil of Donbas, and transferred 38 Russians to the "300th" status.

