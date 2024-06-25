Body of occupier flies in air after Ukrainian UAV drops munition. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the blast wave throws the body of the occupier into the air.

