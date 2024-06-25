Surviving occupier goes to evacuate and films result of his unit’s offensive: "F#ck - whole woodland is covered with ours. It’s torn poor guy apart. Equipment is f#cked - f#cked up". VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the losses of his unit after two days of attacks on Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier focuses on the effective work of Ukrainian artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. According to him, in two days, Ukrainian soldiers "mowed down a woodland", which is now covered with the bodies of the eliminated occupiers. The surviving invader also notes significant losses of military equipment, which is lined up along the forest belt in an unusable condition.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!

