Occupier burns in field woodland and then explodes. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade "Oleksa Dovbush" eliminated two occupiers by dropping ammunition from a UAV.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that as a result of the attack, the body of one of the invaders caught fire and exploded a few seconds later.

