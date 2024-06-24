Occupier burns in field woodland and then explodes. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade "Oleksa Dovbush" eliminated two occupiers by dropping ammunition from a UAV.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that as a result of the attack, the body of one of the invaders caught fire and exploded a few seconds later.
