Russian anti-drone gun is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

Drone operators from the NGU's Omega detachment eliminated the occupier near the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by the National Guard was posted on social media. It is noteworthy that the occupier was carrying an anti-drone gun. It was this gun that caught fire after being dropped again.

