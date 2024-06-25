ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10877 visitors online
News Video War
6 376 7

Defense forces destroyed T-90 tank of invaders with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade tracked down a Russian tank at night, which returned to the hangar after work and hid. After that, Strike Drone Company soldiers flew a drone into the hangar through a window and burned the T-90.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media.

See more: One person died, another 6 were injured as result of shelling by Russians in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Author: 

tank (1111) elimination (5666)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 