Defense forces destroyed T-90 tank of invaders with kamikaze drone. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade tracked down a Russian tank at night, which returned to the hangar after work and hid. After that, Strike Drone Company soldiers flew a drone into the hangar through a window and burned the T-90.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password