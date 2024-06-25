Defense forces destroyed T-90 tank of invaders with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade tracked down a Russian tank at night, which returned to the hangar after work and hid. After that, Strike Drone Company soldiers flew a drone into the hangar through a window and burned the T-90.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media.

