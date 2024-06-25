One person died, another 6 were injured as result of shelling by Russians in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Today, on 25 June, Russians shelled Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Zolota Nyva village in the Donetsk region, causing one death and injuries.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

For example, a residential neighbourhood of Kurakhove came under the sights of Russian troops. A 36-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man sustained cuts and abrasions. They received medical assistance.

In addition, a 67-year-old local resident sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of artillery shelling by the occupiers in Zolota Nyva village, Volnovakha district. She was in the yard of her home.

Also, the army of the aggressor state continued to strike Toretsk, allegedly using KAB-500.

As noted, the bomb hit an apartment building. Two residents, aged 42 and 74, sustained shrapnel wounds. A few hours later, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the settlement again, hitting civilian infrastructure. A 59-year-old employee of a hardware store and another civilian of 68 years old were injured. The victims were hospitalised.





