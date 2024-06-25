ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11171 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
572 0

One person died, another 6 were injured as result of shelling by Russians in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Today, on 25 June, Russians shelled Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Zolota Nyva village in the Donetsk region, causing one death and injuries.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

For example, a residential neighbourhood of Kurakhove came under the sights of Russian troops. A 36-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man sustained cuts and abrasions. They received medical assistance.

In addition, a 67-year-old local resident sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of artillery shelling by the occupiers in Zolota Nyva village, Volnovakha district. She was in the yard of her home.

See more: Ruscists opened fire on railway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region: 2 people wounded. PHOTOS

Обстріли Донеччини 25 червня

Also, the army of the aggressor state continued to strike Toretsk, allegedly using KAB-500.

As noted, the bomb hit an apartment building. Two residents, aged 42 and 74, sustained shrapnel wounds. A few hours later, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the settlement again, hitting civilian infrastructure. A 59-year-old employee of a hardware store and another civilian of 68 years old were injured. The victims were hospitalised.

Обстріли Донеччини 25 червня
Обстріли Донеччини 25 червня
Обстріли Донеччини 25 червня

Author: 

shoot out (14488) Donetsk region (4361)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 