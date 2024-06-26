Occupier was thrown several meters away by explosion after kamikaze drone hit. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone killed the occupier with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that the body of the occupier is thrown several meters by the blast wave.
