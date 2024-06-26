Strike on occupiers’ munitions depot in Voronezh region: satellite image of the aftermath. PHOTO

On 25 June, Ukrainian reconnaissance men struck a Russian ammunition depot in the Olkhovatsky district of Voronezh region. A satellite image of the aftermath of the strike on the enemy depot was posted online.

The photo was published on Telegram by journalists of "Krym.Realii", Censor.NET reports.

This image shows a fire at an ammunition depot in Olkhovatka, Voronezh region. There are at least two fire hotspots.

"This is in line with the stories of local residents about two drones that attacked the warehouse on Tuesday night," the journalists note.

According to the Wikimapia service, the occupiers set up a warehouse on the territory of a former farm.

What preceded it?

On the morning of 25 June, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service reported that Ukrainian reconnaissance men had hit a Russian ammunition depot in the Olkhovatsky district of Voronezh region.

The DIU also showed a video showing footage of a fire with detonation at an enemy ammunition depot.

