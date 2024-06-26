Surviving occupiers jump from boat into water after being hit by drone. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator shot at an enemy boat and forced the surviving occupiers to jump into the water.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful night attack by a Ukrainian soldier has been posted on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
