ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10883 visitors online
News Video War
13 984 19

Surviving occupiers jump from boat into water after being hit by drone. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator shot at an enemy boat and forced the surviving occupiers to jump into the water.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful night attack by a Ukrainian soldier has been posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

See also Censor.NET: Two enemy boats destroyed in southern direction. VIDEO.

Author: 

elimination (5666) drones (2708) boat (8)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 