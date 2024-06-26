ENG
Occupier with severed legs dies in ditch. VIDEO 18+

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated the occupier with an accurate strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier's legs were blown off by an explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Surviving occupants jump from boat into water after being hit by drone. VIDEO

