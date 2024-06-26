Occupier with severed legs dies in ditch. VIDEO 18+
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated the occupier with an accurate strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier's legs were blown off by an explosion.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password