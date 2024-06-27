Charred body of occupier is still smoking, after attack of Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an occupier who was delivering provisions and ammunition to the frontline on an ATV with a trailer.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack was filmed by one of the invader's accomplices. The recording, which was published on social media, shows the occupier's burnt body, which is still smoking, and the remains of a completely burnt vehicle.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
