ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6971 visitors online
News Video War
10 674 18

Charred body of occupier is still smoking, after attack of Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an occupier who was delivering provisions and ammunition to the frontline on an ATV with a trailer.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack was filmed by one of the invader's accomplices. The recording, which was published on social media, shows the occupier's burnt body, which is still smoking, and the remains of a completely burnt vehicle.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

See also: Occupant with severed legs breathes in a ditch. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) elimination (5196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 