Moldova’s pro-Russian former president Dodon is not sure whether Kherson and Donbas are part of Ukraine: Let’s wait for results of negotiations. VIDEO

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon believes that it is necessary to wait for the end of hostilities, after which it will become clear which currently occupied regions belong to Ukraine and which to Russia.

He said this in an interview with "Present Time", Censor.NET reports.

During the interview, Dodon avoided a direct answer to the question of who sent troops into Ukraine, saying that "all parties are guilty of what happened in Ukraine".

On the affiliation of the occupied regions

When asked about the affiliation of Crimea, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the former Moldovan president evaded a direct answer, saying: "The results of peace talks will make it clear where the war will stop."

Some say these areas are part of Russia, others say they are part of Ukraine. So let's wait for what will happen as a result of the negotiations and the end of the conflict in Ukraine," Dodon said.

Watch more: "Dodon is Putin's servant": Moldovans protest against rapprochement with Russia. VIDEO

About the events in Bucha

In addition, when asked about the events in Bucha, where Russian invaders killed civilians at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Dodon said that he had "seen different positions on Bucha".

"Some people say it's staged. I'm not going to say whether it's staged or not. The first thing I can say is that it's terrible," the pro-Russian former president of Moldova concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Dodon agree to hold meeting on short-term horizon