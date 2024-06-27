Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroy occupiers pretending to be dead with drone drops. VIDEO

Drops on the occupiers who pretended to be dead, performed by the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers of the 3rd SAB start a new countdown of the liquidated Russian occupiers near Borova in the Kharkiv region.

The drone crews monitor moving targets in the dense greenery, detect enemy manpower and destroy them with accurate drops.