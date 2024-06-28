Russians destroy Chasiv Yar with "Solntsepeks". VIDEO

The Russian military uses the "Solntsepek" TOS to strike at Chasiv Yar.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 24th King Daniel Brigade.

"The most fierce fighting is continuing in the area of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. In order to drive the Ukrainian military out of the area, Russians are wiping out the city with heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepek". The TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems, which use thermobaric warheads, have a significant "devastating effect" due to their much more powerful destructive force and blast wave than conventional explosives of the same size," the statement said.

The military reminded that due to the indiscriminate nature of their action, their use near populated areas is prohibited by the Geneva Convention.

The day before, the General Staff reported that the enemy had increased pressure in the Chasiv Yar area.

Read more: There are 643 people left in Chasiv Yar community, no children among them. All high-rise buildings in city are destroyed - Head of MMA Chaus