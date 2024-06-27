There are 643 people left in Chasiv Yar community, no children among them. All high-rise buildings in city are destroyed - Head of MMA Chaus

As of Thursday, June 27, 643 people remain in the Chasiv Yar community, no children among them. The residential sector of Chasiv Yar is under daily shelling by the occupiers.

This was stated by the head of the municipal military administration of Chasiv Yar Serhii Chaus, Radio Svoboda informs, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the main argument of those who refuse to evacuate is the unwillingness to leave their homes.

"Most of the people who stayed in the community are elderly... Therefore, it is difficult to prove to them that they need to evacuate and that this is what saves lives," said the head of the MMA.

According to him, the town of Chasiv Yar is under constant shelling by Russian invaders.

"The city is under fire every day. Novyi, Zhovtnevyi neighbourhood units, and the Vostochnyi neighborhood unit itself - as we call it, the Kanal. Thank God, there are no people on Kanal at all - civilians, I mean. The situation there is the most difficult. Otherwise, every neighborhood, every street suffers from shelling every day. Russia is using the entire arsenal it has. Everything is flying here. "Grads, artillery, mortars, tank shelling, drones - everything is constantly flying. And, of course, we will add aviation," the official said.

He added that there is not a single surviving high-rise building in the city. The situation is similar with houses in the private sector, although the damage there is somewhat less.

Earlier, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said that the Russian army was not present in the Kanal neighborhood unit in Chasiv Yar. Defense forces are holding the line in the Kramatorsk direction.

