Occupiers are trying to make frontal attack and outflank to seize Chasiv Yar - spokesman of OSGT Khortytsia Voloshyn

The Russian invaders continue to actively advance near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. However, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses on the enemy.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia, said this during a telethon, ZN.ua wrotes, Censor.NET reports.

Voloshyn, in particular, spoke about the tactics of the Russian occupation forces in the Chasiv Yar area.

"The Russians are trying to make a frontal attack and outflank to seize Chasiv Yar," said the OSGT spokesman.

He added that the invaders have lost 60 to 80 soldiers in this area during assaults.

Voloshyn also spoke about the situation in the Kharkiv direction. According to him, the occupiers are planning to deploy additional forces here - units of the Ninth Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation.

The OSGT spokesman noted that fighting continues near the city of Vovchansk, but the enemy's active offensive in the Kharkiv region has been stopped.

"The Ukrainian military are strengthening defensive lines and positions in the north of Kharkiv region. The enemy has suspended active hostilities here, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made a lot of efforts to stop the enemy's active advance and offensive," Voloshyn said.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT said that Russia was preparing to deploy marines from the Pacific Fleet to the Vovchansk area.

