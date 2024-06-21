Russian occupation forces have started assaulting Chasiv Yar from the direction of Toretske.

This was stated by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Over the past week, enemy attacks have been taking place constantly. There are also mechanized assaults in the forehead of Chasiv Yar, and small groups of up to five people are trying to break into the Novyi and Kanal neighborhood units. For several days now, the enemy has been attacking Chasiv Yar from another direction, from Toretske. The invaders are pushing from Horlivka to Shumy, New York," he noted.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have tried to approach Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka three times. According to him, the fighting continues, the situation is under control.

Voloshyn reminded that Russian units of the 1065th Artillery Regiment of the Airborne Troops (98th Airborne Division of the Russian Federation), 58th Special Forces Battalion (1st Army Corps of the so-called "DPR") and the " North-V" Brigade (reserve unit of the so-called "DPR") are taking part in the fighting for Chasiv Yar.

