Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on Constitution Day: Millions of people proved that for them Ukraine really comes first. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the citizens of Ukraine on Constitution Day.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"The first word of the first article of our Constitution is 'Ukraine'. And from the very first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that Ukraine really comes first for them. All those who thought not about themselves first and foremost. Those who understand that in times of war, a key duty comes to the fore.



Article 17 of the Constitution states that the defense of Ukraine is the most important function of the state and the business of the entire Ukrainian people. Millions of Ukrainians prove their commitment to this every day. Heroes on the front line and those who work hard to strengthen the state. Ukrainians who have changed their lives changed their professions, but have not changed their choice in favour of freedom, Ukraine, and Europe.



Happy Constitution Day, dear citizens! Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy said.

