Border guards destroy enemy armoured personnel carrier in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, FPV drones of the Gart Brigade border guards destroyed an armoured personnel carrier of the occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.
