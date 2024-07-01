ENG
Kamikaze drone operator brings end to occupier’s futile attempt to apply Esmarch tourniquet to his wounded arm with one precise strike. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Shadow subdivision eliminated two occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media. The video shows that after the first attack, one of the occupiers was killed and the other was wounded in the arm. The surviving Russian tried to stop the bleeding with an Esmarch tourniquet for a long time and in vain. However, he was eliminated by another UAV strike.

Russian Army (9270) drone (1698) med (134) elimination (5210)
