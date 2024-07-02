Wild Division "burn out" occupiers with kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Operators of the Wild Division of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault brigade eliminated a group of occupiers with kamikaze drones.
The corresponding video was published by the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
