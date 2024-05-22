Soldiers of 82nd SAAB destroy group of Russian infantry in Vovchansk. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated a group of Russian infantry in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.
The paratroopers managed to put down fire and destroy the enemy group that was trying to advance through the village, Censor.NET reports.
