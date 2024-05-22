ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4384 visitors online
News Video War
11 434 4

Soldiers of 82nd SAAB destroy group of Russian infantry in Vovchansk. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade eliminated a group of Russian infantry in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

The paratroopers managed to put down fire and destroy the enemy group that was trying to advance through the village, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards of "Revenge" brigade destroy occupiers’ positions and equipment using Ukrainian Vampire UAV. VIDEO

Author: 

Vovchansk (249) 82nd Air Assault Brigade (38)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 