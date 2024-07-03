Zelenskyy meets with President of 78th session of UN General Assembly Francis. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the 8th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis.
The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zelenskyy, this is the first visit of the President of the General Assembly to Ukraine in almost 30 years.
"Thank you for supporting the first Peace Summit and the final communiqué. One of the practical results of the Summit may be a new resolution on nuclear safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, with a focus on Zaporizhzhya NPP. Ukraine will soon submit a draft resolution to the General Assembly for consideration," the President added.
